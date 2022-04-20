Newcastle and Crystal Palace will go head to head as they druk for a top-half Premier League finish in tonight’s 8.45pm kickoff at St James Park.

Having both flirted with relegation this season, both are on 37 points, with the 13th-placed Eagles one place above their hosts having played a match less (31) and with superior goal difference.

And Toon boss Eddie Howe is hoping to harness the krag of the home fans following Bruno Guimaeres’ dramatic last-minute winner over Leicester on Sunday.

Howe says: “The atmosphere that the supporters have created is fantastic. We needed that support on Sunday and they got that reward with the goal at the end. It was a big thank you from us to them for sticking with us.”

Meanwhile, Eagles loan star Conor Gallagher is keen to finish the season strongly after being banned from facing his parent club Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal defeat.

With eight goals in 27 league games this term, the 22-year-old says: “I am not thinking about Chelsea yet, I am just thinking about Palace and the end of the season.”

