Minister of Health Joe Phaahla on Monday forwarded recommendations for the adjustments of current regulations protocols which would suggest sports stadiums operating on full capacity.

Sports fans could soon gather in their hordes at stadiums across South Africa, with an announcement to allow full-capacity crowds expected to be made this week.

A statement released by the health department reads: “We have been monitoring the epidemic with the The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NCID) and the current epidemiological analysis points towards lower infection rates and that the country is past the recent spike [fifth wave].”

Among the recent recommendations the Covid protocol regarding having 50 percent capacity on outdoor events was addressed and deemed to not be required under the current conditions of the pandemic and how citizens are responding to it.

The President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) on Covid-19 is expected to consider ratifying the recommendations when it meets today to approve the changes.