For the first time since March 2020, fans can watch live rugby in their hordes at Cape Town Stadium.

With space for 55 000 people and government allowing 50 percent of its capacity since lockdown regulations were relaxed earlier in the week, it means Cape Town Stadium will open its doors to more than 20 000 people on Saturday.

It should be the biggest crowd at the stadium for a Stormers match since their switch from Newlands last year. Until now, only 2 000 vaccinated fans were allowed at stadiums.

But what can you do to be part of the Faithful when the Stormers and the second-placed Ulster kick off their United Rugby Championship clash at 3pm?

DUIME OP: A faithful Stormers fan

Firstly, you’ll need a ticket, which you can get from between R80 and R200 on Ticketpros website.

The Stormers website adds: “All those attending must produce either a vaccination certificate or a negative Covid-19 test from the previous 72 hours along with their ID before entering the stadium.

“Children under 12 do not need to provide any documentation before entering, but all those older than 12 must either have a vaccination certificate or a negative Covid-19 test.”

The website adds: “Masks are only to be worn indoors, social distancing is down to one metre, tickets are on sale all around the stadium and beer will also be on sale for the first time…

“Although masks are only required in indoor areas, all spectators are encouraged to bring a mask along in case they find themselves in such an area at any time.

“With social distancing regulations now down to just one metre, there is no longer the need for entire rows separating the Faithful and tickets are on sale all around the stadium, rather than just in the East Stand as before.”

As for the on-field action, Stormers assistant coach Norman Laker knows they are in for a tough afternoon, saying of their Irish opponents: “Ulster are a quality team, they’re second on the log and playing good rugby.”

Laker and his team, though, will bank on the Stormers Faithful to cheer them to victory.

[email protected]