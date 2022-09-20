The Citizens sold Terrence Mashego to Downs over the weekend, with reports suggesting that the 31-year-old Lakay is ready to return to the Mother City, after leaving City for Downs in 2018.

Lyle Lakay looks set to rejoin Cape Town City from Mamelodi Sundowns on loan for the rest of the season.

Coach Eric Tinkler’s side will need all the numbers they can get - especially after qualifying for the Caf Champions League second preliminary round.

Lyle Lakay is the current Defender of the season and is 31 years old.... he is being sent out on loan to Cape Town City. #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/n61h4EsZ1f — Sir Tshemedi  (@RealTshemedi) September 19, 2022

City beat AS Otoho 2-0 on aggregate in their first-round tie after Sunday’s goalless away draw, despite reportedly suffering from underhanded tactics off the field.

City goalkeeper Darren Keet was booked during the match after trying to get back his water bottle and towel after it was removed from his goal by the opposition.