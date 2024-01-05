His coach Vincent Kompany couldn’t be a happier man after Foster made a scoring return to action last weekend, klapping for the Clarets in their 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

South African striker Lyle Foster is happy once again, after taking some time out from Premier League duties with Burnley to sort out some mental health problems.

As they gear up for tonight’s 10pm FA Cup Third Round trip to Tottenham, Kompany says of Foster: “We were dealing with a human tragedy really, a young lad who had lost it completely, such a good lad as well.

“To see him get back up, just enjoying the game… being out there on the pitch, with his teammates, smiling after the game, I can go away from being a manager [and] as a human being, I’m really happy to be part of this moment.”

Foster was not selected for Bafana Bafana in the African Cup of Nations, with his club manager stating it was a “sensible” decision by the national team not to take him on the trip to Ivory Coast.