The 21-year-old laaitie from Joburg produced a wonderful right-footed finish from debutant Sphephelo “Yaya” Sithole to fire South Africa into an eighth-minute lead before eventually losing 2-1 to Morocco in Friday’s 2023 Afcon qualifiers Group K opener.

And the Belgium-based ace told Safa: “It was nice to get my first goal for Bafana after some time. It’s definitely a special moment. But, it’s bittersweet because we didn’t win the game.

“We need to forget about this result and think about how to improve at our club so that when we face off against Liberia, we can get those two wins that we so desperately need.”

Having scored from the impressive Sithole’s brilliant pass, Foster revealed that the duo had been drukking each other to shine.