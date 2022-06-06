You’ll often hear in post-match interviews, sports people talking about “the bounce of the ball” which could have gone either way. Sometimes it falls in your favour and sometimes it doesn’t.

On Saturday at Cape Town Stadium, the Stormers most certainly enjoyed the rub of the green and their 28-17 win over Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship. Coach John Dobson’s team has become known for being quick out of the blocks in the tournament and they again enjoyed a jump-start on their opponents, scoring the first try as early as the third minute - while the smoke from the firework display in the Mother City was still clearing up. GOOD FORTUNE: Talisman Gelant It was an enterprising piece of play with a dash of good fortune, as flanker Hacjivah Dayimani’s one-handed offload after his break was intercepted five metres from the Edinburgh tryline.

But as Edinburgh flyhalf Blair Kinghorn tried to get the ball away, he made a hash of it and the ball trickled in-goal for Stormers fullback Warrick Gelant to dive on (7-0). The Stormers had their eerste geluk. Edinburgh, though, drew level in the 15th minute (10-10 after a penalty apiece) via hooker Dave Cherry from the back of a rolling maul. And that’s how it stayed until half time. Like they did in the first half, the Stormers struck early again - this time with some good interplay, as Deon Fourie’s break down the right touchline saw him feed Seabelo Senatla, who then popped the ball to Ruhan Nel to beat the final defender (17-10).

A penalty for the Stormers made it 20-10 with the next score being vital in the match. Then they got nog ‘n stukkie geluk when flyhalf Manie Libbok’s chip kick was missed by three players, including Gelant who got up and scooped up the ball. He then tried to offload to No.8 and Man of the Match Evan Roos, but the ball went forward. Roos played on and scored to make it (25-10). Replays showed the ball was knocked backwards by Edinburgh’s Hamish Watson and the try stood.