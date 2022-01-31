Stormers coach John Dobson admits his side was lucky to leave Kings Park with a 22-22 draw against the Sharks on Saturday.

Down 19-3 with 30 minutes to play, by Dobson’s own admission, the Stormers were dead and buried.

And while they weren’t at their best throughout the game, the hosts’ ill-discipline led to two penalty tries - one of which with the last move of the match when Aphelele Fassi was penalised for a deliberate knockdown in the Sharks’ red zone.

Of the result, Dobson says: “Went for us, I thought we were dead, buried and finished and I think to play rugby in the Cape these days and what’s going on all over the world, I think we are quite resilient…”

GRATEFUL: Boss John Dobson

After beating the Bulls last weekend, Dobson was asked about the seven points on the road and says: “It’s good, it’s really good - especially to play as poorly as we did tonight. If you look at the process, it’s probably our worst performance of the URC.”

The Stormers were still recovering from losing inside centre Rikus Pretorius to injury during their warm-up, and then suffered a double blow when a Sharks counter-ruck on their tryline saw wing Makazole Mapimpi fling the ball wide to captain Lukhanyo for the hosts’ first try in the third minute (5-0).

Am went from hero to zero when sin-binned in the 21st minute after repeated infringements from his team.

Manie Libbok converted the penalty to make it 5-3, before the Sharks got a penalty conversion of their own.

Stormers flanker Deon Fourie was then yellow carded for an infringement at a ruck on their tryline in the 40th minute.

The Sharks forced a tryline dropout from the resulting move and Libbok’s exit fell into the hands of Sbu Nkosi, who fed Boeta Chamberlain for a drop goal to make it 11-3 at the break.

Mapimpi then dotted down seven minutes after the break - set up by Fassi, who gave a superb grubber kick for the left wing (16-3). Another penalty conversion made it 19-3 with 30 minutes to go.

Stormers substitute Warrick Gelant then set up Damian Willemse to touch down in the corner for the Stormers’ first try (19-8).

The Sharks then kicked another penalty, before, with 13 minutes to play, the Stormers were awarded their first penalty try after the Sharks stopped their rolling maul illegally (22-15).

It was game on from there, with the Stormers pushing hard for the equaliser.

After camping on the Sharks’ tryline they finally got it, when Fassi shot up and smacked down the ball to prevent it from going wide.

Penalty try and 22-22.

The Sharks will get their shot at redemption when the two teams clash at Cape Town Stadium this week.

