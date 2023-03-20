Hamza returned to action for Province in December last year and in an interview with IOL Sport, he says: “There was a lot of self doubt. Dark times, so to speak. A lot of retrospection. A lot of answers to questions I needed to answer.

Western Province batsman Zubayr Hamza says he went through “dark times” during his nine-month ban from cricket after failing a dope test in March last year.

“It was by no means an easy period in my life, and not just my career. I learnt a lot of lessons about myself. During that period there were definitely doubts, and some tough questions whether I would make it back.”

He adds of how he coped: “I have always kept my circle small and close. People that I trust, who always want the best for me. During that time those people played a massive role in keeping my mind off things at that point…”

With his mind back on cricket, the 27-year-old will undoubtedly look to add to the six Tests and one ODI he has played in the colours of the national team to date.