Morocco are hoping prodigal son Hakim Ziyech can inspire them to victory over Canada in their 5pm World Cup Group F decider and lead them to the last-16 promised land. Second in the pool on goal difference with four points, Ziyech and company just need to avoid defeat at Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium to make the Round of 16 for the first time since 1986 and join fellow Africans Senegal in the knockouts.

Japan will have a tough time in trying to secure their passage into the next round as they face Spain.



Morocco could advance to the Round of 16 with a draw.#FIFAWorldCup — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 1, 2022 But they will still qualify in defeat if Belgium beat Croatia by two clear goals. Chelsea winger Ziyech inspired the Atlas Lions to a 2-0 win on Sunday after only returning to the team in September after a fallout with former coach Vahid Halilhodzic. And current boss Walid Regragui knows how to get the best out of his 29-year-old Dutch-born ace.