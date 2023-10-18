The Stormers kick off their 2023/24 United Rugby Championship against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday. And Cape winger Leolin Zas can’t wait to take the field after last playing a competitive match on May 27 when the Stormers went down 19-14 to Leinster in the final at Cape Town Stadium.

Zas, 27, says: “Pre-season was a bit long, but a good one. It was my first pre-season in three years and I’m just excited. On Monday I couldn’t wait to get here [to start the game week] and now I’m waiting on Saturday.” 🍷Wine not make a day of it out in Stellenbosch for our first home game of the @Vodacom #URC against Scarlets.



🎟️ Get your tickets now https://t.co/v54lAPJyA8#iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/EDh3G9NRrO — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 13, 2023 Knowing they will have a target on their back after making back-to-back finals in the tournament, Zas says the Stormers are just going out to “do their own thing”. Entertain is usually “their own thing” and having added the likes of Warrick Gelant, Courtnal Skosan and Englishman Ben Loader to their squad in the off-season, Zas is confident that they will be jolling once again this season.

Return: Warrick Gelant He says of the new additions out wide: “It’s very nice to have them here with us - they are great guys. The competition for places in the squad will always be there, but it brings the best out of us. “It’s important to learn from each other and I learn a lot from a guy like Courtnal who has been in the game for a while now. It brings the best out of us.” Of old pal Gelant, who returns to the Stormers after a stint in France, Zas adds: “Obviously, it’s great to have him back, I’ve known him for a while now we’re mates and I learn a lot from him…