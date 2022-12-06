There’s no better way to become “one of the ouens” than to helo the brasse out of a pekel.
That’s exactly what 29-year-old Eddie Moore did on his Western Province cricket debut in their 1Day Challenge match against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Six Gun Grill Western Province win by 4 wickets despite a valiant fight from our @Hollywoodbets Dolphins.
Next up, Hollywoodbets Dolphins take on North West on 11 December in Potchefstroom #DolphinsCricket🐬 #BeyondTheBoundary#ReadyForMore #GreatnessBeginsHere pic.twitter.com/E06GCdGd7G
With his team chasing down the Dolphins’ 226/9, Moore, who joined from the Warriors at the start of the season, scored 94 runs and ended his innings hobbling after suffering an ankle injury.
Province won with four wickets, but Moore won more than just the game.
He says of his knock: “It’s an awesome feeling pulling it over the line for the boys.
“When the team needs you, you have to push through [the pain]. I’ll be fine, hopefully, for the next game.”
That next match is against the Knights tomorrow.
Of the upcoming clash, Moore says: “It will be another hard battle. Every game in this tournament is going to be tough, every team is good and well balanced.”