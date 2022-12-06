There’s no better way to become “one of the ouens” than to helo the brasse out of a pekel. That’s exactly what 29-year-old Eddie Moore did on his Western Province cricket debut in their 1Day Challenge match against the Dolphins on Sunday.

RESULT:

Six Gun Grill Western Province win by 4 wickets despite a valiant fight from our @Hollywoodbets Dolphins.



Next up, Hollywoodbets Dolphins take on North West on 11 December in Potchefstroom #DolphinsCricket🐬 #BeyondTheBoundary#ReadyForMore #GreatnessBeginsHere pic.twitter.com/E06GCdGd7G — Dolphins Cricket (@DolphinsCricket) December 4, 2022 With his team chasing down the Dolphins’ 226/9, Moore, who joined from the Warriors at the start of the season, scored 94 runs and ended his innings hobbling after suffering an ankle injury. Province won with four wickets, but Moore won more than just the game. He says of his knock: “It’s an awesome feeling pulling it over the line for the boys.