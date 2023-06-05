Western Province have left themselves with a mountain to climb in the Currie Cup after falling in the Groot Gat to Griquas 38-29 in Kimberley on Friday. The defeat leaves Province in sixth place on the Currie Cup log with one round to play before the semifinals.

That final round for coach John Dobson’s charges is against the log-leading Sharks in Cape Town on Saturday. But, four points behind the Bulls in fourth place and three behind Griquas in fifth, Province will need other teams to do them a favour as well after going down in Kimberley. Not going down without a fight 💪![CDATA[]]>🏽 @GriquasRugby keep their #CurrieCup playoff hopes alive with another victory over @WP_RUGBY.#WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/TpHHUgosxL — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 2, 2023 With 15 minutes to go, Province had one foot in the semifinals - leading 26-21.

But then Griquas dropped a gear and sprinted away skrou tyres, with ex-Maties hooker Sean Swart barging over from close range to make it 28-26. With eight minutes left, Sango Xamlashe barged through some swak defence in WP’s midfield and shrugged off two defenders on his way to the tryline to make it 35-26. A penalty apiece made it 28-29.

Earlier in the clash, WP flanker Marcel Theunissen dotted down twice for the visitors - the first of those tries coming from close quarters in the fourth minute. Griquas responded with a maul try four minutes later, before WP No.9 Paul de Wet scored in the corner after some great hands down the blindside from centre Ruhan Nel and wing Leolin Zas. Setback: WP boss John Dobson Province looked value for money and stretched their lead to 19-7 when Theunissen again barged over from two metres out. Griquas hit back via centre Jay-Cee Nel after the bounce of the ball went their to make it 19-14 at the break.