Western Province got their 1Day Challenge campaign off to the perfect start against the Dolphins at Newlands on Sunday, beating their visitors by four wickets. RESULT:

Next up, Hollywoodbets Dolphins take on North West on 11 December in Potchefstroom #DolphinsCricket🐬 #BeyondTheBoundary#ReadyForMore #GreatnessBeginsHere pic.twitter.com/E06GCdGd7G — Dolphins Cricket (@DolphinsCricket) December 4, 2022 Coming off the back of two consecutive victories in 4-Day action, Province took to white-ball cricket like a duck to water.

And after winning the toss and deciding to send in their visitors, it was their opening bowlers Nandre Burger (3/41) in 10 overs and Beuran Hendricks (2/23) in his 10 who were quacking loudest. The two lefties with the help of UWC seamer Mihlali Mpongwana (2/20 in four overs)combined to have the Dolphins reeling at 24/5, before Bradley Porteous spoiled their fun with a knock of 100 off 114 balls. Province were never expected to fall short of the winning runs and they never looked like doing so either.