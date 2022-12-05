Western Province got their 1Day Challenge campaign off to the perfect start against the Dolphins at Newlands on Sunday, beating their visitors by four wickets.
RESULT:— Dolphins Cricket (@DolphinsCricket) December 4, 2022
Six Gun Grill Western Province win by 4 wickets despite a valiant fight from our @Hollywoodbets Dolphins.
Next up, Hollywoodbets Dolphins take on North West on 11 December in Potchefstroom #DolphinsCricket🐬 #BeyondTheBoundary#ReadyForMore #GreatnessBeginsHere pic.twitter.com/E06GCdGd7G
Coming off the back of two consecutive victories in 4-Day action, Province took to white-ball cricket like a duck to water.
And after winning the toss and deciding to send in their visitors, it was their opening bowlers Nandre Burger (3/41) in 10 overs and Beuran Hendricks (2/23) in his 10 who were quacking loudest.
The two lefties with the help of UWC seamer Mihlali Mpongwana (2/20 in four overs)combined to have the Dolphins reeling at 24/5, before Bradley Porteous spoiled their fun with a knock of 100 off 114 balls.
Province were never expected to fall short of the winning runs and they never looked like doing so either.
Tony de Zorzi (32) and Jonathan Bird (51) put on 45 runs.When De Zorzi got out , Edward Moore and Bird then took the score to 118 in the 27th over before the latter got out to an Eathan Bosch delivery.
Yaseen Vallie (7) was next to go, and when Daniel Smith (6) and George Linde (0) lost their wickets cheaply, WP were in trouble at 168/5. But Moore, who scored a brilliant 94 off 155 balls, and Mpongwana (29)took the game away from the visitors before the former lost his wicket with WP needed four runs.Mpongwana and Hendricks(1) then took WP home (229/6).