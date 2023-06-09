In Afrikaans they say “hy het nie ’n kat se kans nie”, meaning there’s no way someone or something can achieve what they set out to do. Ironically, it’s the big cats in the Currie Cup competition that can give Western Province a lifeline in the final round of round-robin action this weekend.

Heading into Saturday’s 5.05pm clash with the already-qualified table-topping Sharks, coach John Dobson’s manskappe will know exactly where they stand. There are only two playoff spots left and plenty of teams still in the hunt 👀



Who do you think will claim the final two spots? 👇#CurrieCup #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/7JUSKDdLvn — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 6, 2023 Currently sixth on the log - four points behind the third-placed Pumas, Province need a couple of favours, starting on Friday at 3pm when the Mpumalange katte (on 36 points) travel to fifth-placed Griquas (35) . The best case scenario for Province in this clash, is victory for the Pumas. But even if Griquas win, Province will then look to overtake the Pumas.

Either way, the winner of this clash will be safely in the top four, while the loser can drop out of the running. WP should be looking up and not down, but the seventh-placed Lions could, mathematically, still squeeze into the top four when they play the Griffons at the same time on Friday. We are in for a tense finish to the league phase of the #CurrieCup 😬#CurrieCup #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/wJSqk7a5k8 — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 5, 2023 Onto Saturday and here is where Province need Ruan Pienaar and the Cheetahs to do them a big one. Having already qualified for the semis, the Cheetahs must beat the Bulls for Province to staan ‘n kans of making the top four.

The Bulls are currently on 36 points - four above Province - with an inferior points difference. Defeat for them without a bonus point will see Province overtake them on points difference. Favour: Cheetah Ruan Pienaar To sum it up, the Pumas or Griquas will go through. If the Pumas lose, they could still go through - even if they don’t get a bonus point, provided the other teams finish on 36 points. If the Bulls win, they will go through.

As for Province, they need the Bulls to lose. If the Bulls get a losing bonus point, WP need a bonus point win over the Sharks. Next Stop: #CurrieCup semi-finals 🪧![CDATA[]]>🏆



Two seats open, which teams will punch their ticket to the semi-finals? 🎟#WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/BuRMV3nweB — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 8, 2023 If the Pumas get a losing bonus point against Griquas, it’s tickets for WP. So go Pumas and Cheetahs!