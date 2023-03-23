Western Province will unleash some of their club stars in Sunday’s Currie Cup clash against the Sharks at Kings Park. Unbeaten after two rounds - Province beat both the Lions and Bulls away from home - WP enter this weekend’s clash with most of their stars in Dublin where the Stormers face Leinster in a to-of-the-table United Rugby Championship clash on Friday night.

With head coach John Dobson also in Ireland, skills coach Labeeb Levy will mentor the side this week. This is our “Three matches on one day? Sign us up 🤯” face 😂#CurrieCup #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/jYckvgqF9R — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) March 21, 2023 And Levy, who will name his side on Friday, will not be scared to test the waters by giving untested club players a run at provincial level - especially after injury setbacks to the likes of Mnombo Zwelendaba, Tristan Leyds and Duncan Saal. Proud: Mentor Labeeb Levy Levy explains: “The injuries opened opportunities for some of the club players [to play against the Sharks].”

Province currently have six club players (CPUT prop Matthew Coenraad, Hamilton lock Mika Cowley, Milnerton loose-forward Adriaan Paarwater, SK Walmers scrumhalf Labib Kannemeyer, Durbell centre Jacquin Marthinus, False Bay centre Darren Jaftha, UWC wing Peter Williams and St Georges outside back Fazeel Robinson) in their squad. Fast feet: Fazeel Robinson, right And listening to Levy in his press conference on Wednesday, it sounds like Kannemeyer and Robinson are close to selection. Of Kannemeyer, Levy says: “He was in our junior programme but has been out for about three to four years. He was at UWC a few years ago, playing with Herschel [Jantjies] for the No.9 jersey when they were still in the Varsity Shield.

“I played rugby with his father - he is a former provincial player as well… “He [Labib] is now playing for Milnerton, so if we pick him, UWC will be happy, Milnerton will be ecstatic, SK Walmer [will be over the moon too]. “I think the older generation would live to see their children also coming through.”