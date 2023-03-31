Western Province coach John Dobson can see the light in his side’s “darkest hour”, amid a backline crisis for Saturday’s Currie Cup clash against Griquas (kickoff 7.15pm). WP will name their lineup on Friday and Dobson, who is also overseeing the Stormers’ Champions Cup last-16 match with Harlequins in a double-header at Cape Town Stadium, must make do without yster Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

There’s a question mark over scrumhalf Godlen Masimla, while wings Leolin Zas, Angelo Davids and Tristyn Leyds, scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer and utility back Cornel Smit are still unavailable. It’s safe to say, we can’t wait for the weekend😏



SWIPE FOR FIXTURES ➡️#CurrieCup #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/8cBrQASPlm — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) March 28, 2023 An arrangement with WP’s young guns to play in the Varsity Cup means the Streeptruie are stretched for reinforcements. Dobson says: “We had a plan to have this young Currie Cup backline but they’re all injured.

“This weekend will probably be our toughest and darkest hour, but it probably won’t determine the Currie Cup. “We’ll get much better, with the varsities finishing and guys coming back from injury. Our pack is solid, but we’re going to be tested.” OTHER CURRIE CUP FIXTURES