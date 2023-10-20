They were hard gerol by Netherlands in their last Cricket World Cup outing, but now it’s time for South Africa to dust themselves off and get back to winning ways when they face England on Saturday. That’s the message from spinner Keshav Maharaj as the Proteas prepare to cross swords with England in Mumbai on Saturday at 10.30am.

Woza Nawe Back The Boys 💪#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/U13oXd7MMs — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 27, 2023 South Africa, meanwhile, started on a high by beating Sri Lanka and Australia, but fell apart in their 38-run defeat to the Dutch earlier in the week. But after getting a bloedbek, Maharaj says: “We have won five ODIs on the trot, considering the Australia series before the World Cup, and like any sport you are bound to have a bad game and I would like to think and hope that this was that bad game out of the way.”