Sanzaar and the Six Nations on Saturday announced plans for a joint tournament with southern and northern hemisphere teams from 2026 in a bid to “bring new life” to international rugby. The competition will be played in the existing July and November Test windows in alternate years, outside of British & Irish Lions tours and the World Cup, the two organisations announced.

It will feature the four Rugby Championship teams Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa and the Six Nations sides of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. Two spaces have also been reserved for invited unions to join the Sanzaar teams, one of them potentially Japan. SANZAAR and Six Nations announce plans for new global rugby tournamenthttps://t.co/Z6uc52w0hy — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) July 1, 2023 A second-tier competition will also be established by governing body World Rugby featuring sides from Europe and the rest of the world, paving the way for promotion and relegation. Creating the new tournament is a “testament to the strong ambition across all parties, motivated by delivering context and a stronger narrative around the July and November windows, that can excite players and bring new fans to the game”, according to a statement by Sanzaar and Six Nations.