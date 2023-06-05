Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says his manne are ready to go toe to toe with Morocco.

The two sides played to a 2-1 victory for the hosts in Rabat last June, before Walid Regragui took over and made history in Qatar by becoming the first African nation to reach the World Cup semifinals.

But Williams doesn’t skrik for the north Africans as he and his teammates prepare for the clash in a 35-man training camp.

He tells Mamelodi Sundowns website: “The main thing is to go out there and win. I’m looking forward to giving my best performance and for us as a team to challenge ourselves against Morocco, we know it’s going to be a tough game, but we will ensure that we are well prepared for the game.”