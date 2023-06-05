Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says his manne are ready to go toe to toe with Morocco.
South Africa and the Atlas Lions meet in a June 17 dead-rubber Afcon Group K clash at FNB Stadium.
The two sides played to a 2-1 victory for the hosts in Rabat last June, before Walid Regragui took over and made history in Qatar by becoming the first African nation to reach the World Cup semifinals.
We caught up with @ronwen30 ahead of the National team camp to get an update from the Bafana Bafana skipper! 👆![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) June 3, 2023
Read the full story on our website!
📲 https://t.co/vbx9DDzVVm#Sundowns #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/qFkFUAmB14
But Williams doesn’t skrik for the north Africans as he and his teammates prepare for the clash in a 35-man training camp.
He tells Mamelodi Sundowns website: “The main thing is to go out there and win. I’m looking forward to giving my best performance and for us as a team to challenge ourselves against Morocco, we know it’s going to be a tough game, but we will ensure that we are well prepared for the game.”
Bafana coach Hugo Broos is expected to name his final 23-man squad when the camp concludes on June 7.