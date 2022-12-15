South African Rugby’s current Player of the Year and captain Siya Kolisi is once again up for the big prize at the end of year awards. Like last year when the flanker won the top gong, he will be up against lock Eben Etzebeth and centre Lukhanyo Am, with wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and prop Frans Malherbe joining the fight for 2022’s best player.

While the groot manne are battling for the top prize, Stormers rookie Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will face his equally impressive teammate Evan Roos, Sharks No.9 Jaden Hendrikse, Bulls flyer Canan Moodie and Lions midfield ace Henco van Wyk for the crown of South Africa’s best young player. Van Wyk is the current holder of that prize. The nominations are in - Am, Arendse, Etzebeth, Kolisi and Malherbe will compete for the 2022 SA Rugby Player of the Year Award - more here: https://t.co/j0xiqN8Bjh#SARugbyAwards #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/HKBnb4qbY7 — Springboks (@Springboks) December 14, 2022 Stormers coach John Dobson has also been nominated in the Coach of the Year category after winning the inaugural United Rugby Championship, where he faces Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse, who won the union’s first Currie Cup this year, and surprise candidate Jacques Nienaber, who lost five of the 13 Tests the Springboks played this year.

Daai selle Springbok span is up for the Team of the Year award where they square off against unsurprisingly the Stormers and Pumas. Nominated: John Dobson Sevens ace Ronald Brown will hand over his crown to either Selvyn Davids, Zain Davids or JC Pretorius, while Lusanda Dumke is in contention to keep hold of her crown as SA Rugby’s Women’s Player of the Year. She’ll have to get the better of : Lusanda Dumke, Aseza Hele, Zintle Mpupha, Aphiwe Ngwevu and Nadine Roos.

𝐒![CDATA[]]>𝐀 𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐮![CDATA[]]>𝐠![CDATA[]]>𝐛![CDATA[]]>𝐲 𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐰![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐫![CDATA[]]>𝐝 𝐧![CDATA[]]>𝐨![CDATA[]]>𝐦![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐧![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐭![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐨![CDATA[]]>𝐧![CDATA[]]>𝐬



⛈️ Team of the Year

5⃣ Players nominated

🏉 Coach of the Yearhttps://t.co/09GrpDgFE3 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) December 14, 2022 SA RUGBY AWARDS NOMINEES SA Rugby Player of the Year: Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi and Frans Malherbe. Springbok Women’s Player of the Year: Lusanda Dumke, Aseza Hele, Zintle Mpupha, Aphiwe Ngwevu and Nadine Roos.

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Jaden Hendrikse, Canan Moodie, Evan Roos and Henco van Wyk. Springbok Sevens Player of the Year: Selvyn Davids, Zain Davids and JC Pretorius.

Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Suleiman Hartzenberg and Ruan Venter. Team of the Year: Pumas, Stormers and Springboks. Coach of the Year: John Dobson (Stormers), Jacques Nienaber (Springboks) and Jimmy Stonehouse (Pumas).