Oleksandr Zinchenko says Arsenal’s Premier League title is no joke. A four-time winner with Manchester City before his £32m offseason arrival at the Gunners, alongside Etihad Stadium teammate £45m striker Gabriel Jesus, the Ukrainian says he was laughed at by his new teammates when he said they will fight for the title this season.

But with Arsenal five points clear of his former team, with a game in hand at the official halfway mark of the season, Zinchenko reveals they aren’t laughing now with Mikel Arteta’s manne on course for the club’s first title in 19 years. Sunday’s thrilling 3-2 win over a resurgent Manchester United lifted them to 50 points after 19 games. The Gunners are starting to believe 🗨 pic.twitter.com/XjCDj0xyrj — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 23, 2023 Only Manchester City (55 points in 2017/18), Liverpool (55 in 2019/20), Chelsea (52 in 2005/06) and Liverpool (51 in 2018/19) have bettered Arsenal’s current haul.

Having eclipsed the 2003/04 Invincibles’ mark of 45 points in the club’s last title-winning season, the Gunners will be boosted by the fact that only one of those teams - Liverpool in 2018/19 - didn’t end the campaign as champions. With the Gunners going all guns blazing now, Zinchenko reckons wie lag nou? Speaking to Premier League TV after the win over United, he reveals: “I started to speak in the dressing room, saying: ‘Guys, forget top three or whatever, we need to think about the title’.

“Some of them were laughing but no one is laughing now and all of us are dreaming. “But still there’s a lot of games to play and now you can see United is back. City, as always, is there. “Let’s see what is going to happen, but we need to move step by step.”