Bulls boss Jake White is min gespin with his span’s record of 10 consecutive losses in all competitions, but knows they’re innie sop if they don’t qualify for any playoffs this season. The manne from Pretoria suffered a historic loss to the Griffons in the Currie Cup on Friday, followed by a Champions Cup playoff exit to a powerful Toulouse side on Sunday.

Final in Welkom. pic.twitter.com/3xOqHBWCXM — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) March 31, 2023 Last season’s United Rugby Championship finalists, the Bulle are sukkeling on all fronts and speaking after their 33-9 defeat to Toulouse, former Springbok coach White addressed their swak 2023 form. He says: “We’ve just got to keep working until we can turn the corner on those other ones. “Anyone can add up however many you want to, how many consecutive whatever – it’s irrelevant.