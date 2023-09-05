Wolhuter, 22, was once seen as the next big thing in South African rugby, but injuries have slowed down his progress to date.

Western Province and Stormers flyhalf Kade Wolhuter has joined the Lions on loan ahead of the new domestic rugby season.

As it stands, the former Paul Roos scholar is nursing a knee injury suffered earlier this year.

"I'm excited to join this promising group of players where I can hopefully add value and contribute to us winning many games."

But with the new United Rugby Championship season kicking off on October 21, Wolhuter jumped at the chance to work with Springbok and Bulls legend Morne Steyn, who is now the kicking coach in Johannesburg after retiring from the game at the end of last season.

Wolhuter is quoted by the Lions on X as saying of his short-term move: “I’m excited to join this promising group of players where I can hopefully add value and contribute to us winning many games.”