Currently last on the Currie Cup log with only one win to their name, the Griffons aren’t expected to give WP much of a game.

Western Province will not take the Griffons lightly when they square off in Welkom on Friday at 3pm.

Hunting a top four place, fifth-placed Province, though, won’t underestimate the Griffons, with coach Labeeb Levy fully aware of the threat posed by inside centre Marquit September among others.

Having scored two tries against Province in WP’s 47-28 at Cape Town Stadium earlier in the campaign, Levy says: “They play hard up the middle…

“Their 10 [Robert Petzer] is a threat and their 12 [September] scored two against us last time and could easily have had four. He’s a big threat. They come with a forceful game and have good individuals like Jamba Ulengo and their scrumhalf is also quite nippy.”