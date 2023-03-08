Province begin their quest to win the Currie Cup for the first time since 2017 in Johannesburg on Saturday and while Dobson will rest his Stormers regulars, the Golden Lions could well field a strong URC outfit.

Western Province Currie Cup coach John Dobson would not mind facing an all-United Rugby Championship (URC) Golden Lions team in their tournament opener at Ellis Park on Saturday.

But Dobson is nie bang nie and says: “With what we are trying to do - we obviously want to do well in the Currie Cup - but if we do face a URC-based Lions team, that will actually be brilliant because some of these guys have played URC for us and we want to give them more high-level rugby.

“It will be a great experience at Ellis Park, I am genuinely excited about this campaign and how we create opportunities for these guys.”

Province only won three of their 12 matches in last year’s tournament, finishing second from bottom.