Province veterans Juan de Jongh, who has 19 Bok caps to his name, and Scarra Ntubeni, with one cap in 2019, have both been included in the fourth-placed team’s run-on XV.

Western Province will unleash two Springboks on the Lions at Athlone Stadium on Friday at 5.05pm as they continue their hunt for a Currie Cup semifinal berth.

With the Stormers also in action this week in the final of the United Rugby Championship against Munster at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, coach John Dobson says it was a challenging week for his troops.

Experienced heads Scarra Ntubeni and Juan de Jongh come into the starting line-up for our Friday night Currie Cup clash with Fidelity ADT Lions at Athlone Stadium. #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers



Dobson explains: “It has been a challenging week for this group with all of the focus and hype around the URC and they have sacrificed a lot to help the Stormers’ cause. It shows their dedication that they were happy to do so, while also putting in extra work to ensure that they are well prepared for this game.”

In other Currie Cup action, the Griffons host the Sharks on Friday at 3pm, with the Cheetahs facing Griquas on Saturday at 1.30pm and the Pumas welcoming the Bulls at 3.35pm.