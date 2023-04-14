Western Province lock Connor Evans is ready for them to make it two wins in a row when they host the Free State Cheetahs and get the crowd behind his Stormers teammates. WP and Cheetahs clash in the 3pm match of Saturday’s double-header at Cape Town Stadium, before the United Rugby Championship (URC) holders the Stormers tackle Munster at 6.15pm.

Province returned to winning ways last week with a bonus-point victory against the Griffons, and now Evans reckons they can take down the joint log-leaders. Ready to give it all we have on Saturday in front of the Faithful at DHL Stadium. 🔵⚪️



The 21-year-old, who has been in the Stormers squad this season, says: "It was important for our campaign coming off two losses, it got us back on track. "We know what to expect from the men from Bloem; similar mentality [to Griffons], but we're confident."