Western Province lock Connor Evans is ready for them to make it two wins in a row when they host the Free State Cheetahs and get the crowd behind his Stormers teammates.
WP and Cheetahs clash in the 3pm match of Saturday’s double-header at Cape Town Stadium, before the United Rugby Championship (URC) holders the Stormers tackle Munster at 6.15pm.
Province returned to winning ways last week with a bonus-point victory against the Griffons, and now Evans reckons they can take down the joint log-leaders.
The 21-year-old, who has been in the Stormers squad this season, says: “It was important for our campaign coming off two losses, it got us back on track.
“We know what to expect from the men from Bloem; similar mentality [to Griffons], but we’re confident.”
Coach for the day, Rito Hlungwani adds: “It’s important to find our stride at home. It was also nice to see the boys really put their hands up last week.
“The guys must keep putting pressure on those playing URC. Now we want to see that consistency going forward.”
Other Currie Cup fixtures: Friday: Sharks v Blue Bulls (3.30pm). Sunday: Griffons v Pumas (2pm), Lions v Griquas (4.05pm).