Western Province kick off the new cricket season against North West Dragons in Potchefstroom in the One Day Cup on Saturday at 1pm.
And captain Kyle Verreynne is convinced that they can repeat last year’s heroics in this tournament by reaching the final and possible go one better this time around.
Taking the field in Potch on Friday minus George Linde, David Bellingham and Dane Paterson who are all still in the UK, Verreynne says: “We made it to the final last year and had a really good one day campaign. But it’s a new season, a new competition and we’re starting fresh.
1 DAY CUP | Our #BoysInBlue💙 set their sights on the @NW_Cricket at their home turf this Saturday (13h00) as we aim to open our first fixture of the campaign on a high⬆️. #WPcricket #westernprovince #1DayCup pic.twitter.com/RdFReU4vJb— Western Province Men (@WP_Blitz) September 14, 2023
“I feel like we’ve got the side to repeat what we did last year and hopefully go one step further.”
SATURDAY’S OTHER ONE DAY FIXTURES
Garden Route Badgers v Knights, Northern Cape Heat v Limpopo Impalas, Eastern Cape Iinyathi v Eastern Storm (all 10am), Dolphins v Rocks (1pm).