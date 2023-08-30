Western Province Rugby’s General Council will meet on Wednesday where a “ground-breaking equity deal” will be presented to the Union’s primary club stakeholders.
A statement released by WP Rugby on Tuesday reads: “It is an equity deal that will ensure the brightest future for professional and community rugby in the province.
“The proposed deal is with Red Disa Investment and their intended involvement with WP Rugby will solidify the Stormers as a powerhouse in the United Rugby Championship and the Champions Cup, and will also consolidate Western Province’s historical standing as one of the most successful teams in the Currie Cup.
“The proposed equity deal, given the local and international partners that make up Red Disa, speaks to a significant investment in the heart and soul of rugby in the province.
“The equity deal will financially secure grassroots rugby and reinforce the nurturing of talent straight through to the professional teams. The equity partners understand the success of WP Rugby is in the strength of the diverse communities that define the uniqueness of the province…”
It adds: “SA Rugby’s recommendation of the proposed equity partner completes a meticulous and thorough process in which the emphasis was finding a corporate partner that embodies the ethos and values of WP Rugby and one that has an appreciation of the history of rugby in the province and also the role of the clubs in the province…”