A statement released by WP Rugby on Tuesday reads: “It is an equity deal that will ensure the brightest future for professional and community rugby in the province.

Western Province Rugby’s General Council will meet on Wednesday where a “ground-breaking equity deal” will be presented to the Union’s primary club stakeholders.

“The proposed deal is with Red Disa Investment and their intended involvement with WP Rugby will solidify the Stormers as a powerhouse in the United Rugby Championship and the Champions Cup, and will also consolidate Western Province’s historical standing as one of the most successful teams in the Currie Cup.

“The proposed equity deal, given the local and international partners that make up Red Disa, speaks to a significant investment in the heart and soul of rugby in the province.

“The equity deal will financially secure grassroots rugby and reinforce the nurturing of talent straight through to the professional teams. The equity partners understand the success of WP Rugby is in the strength of the diverse communities that define the uniqueness of the province…”