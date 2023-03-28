Levy was tasked with beating the Sharks this past Sunday, but WP's two-game winning run was ended 20-7 by their coastal rivals, who dominated the second quarter of the match in windy conditions in Durban.

Western Province caretaker coach Labeeb Levy warned his span to trek hulle soekies op before Griquas rock up at Cape Town Stadium in the Currie Cup this Saturday (kickoff 7.15pm)

On what must be fixed for when WP host last year’s losing finalists Griquas, Levy says: “We gave away a lot of scrum penalties, which made it tough for us, and it was one of the reasons we couldn’t get going at vital stages.

The @SharksRugby delivered a dominant display over @WP_RUGBY to claim an important win in Durban.#CurrieCup #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/QVa0AOYx7A — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) March 26, 2023

“The game plan, especially in the second half, was to play more in their half with the wind at our backs.

“But our kick execution wasn’t great from the guys… which just spiralled into us making more errors.