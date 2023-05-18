Western Province lock Adre Smith says they must be wakker in Athlone on Friday night when they host the Pumas in the Currie Cup. With four rounds to play, Province tackle coach Jimmy Stonehouse’s defending champions at Athlone Stadium after moving the game from Cape Town Stadium to preserve the pitch for the United Rugby Championship final between the Stormers and Munster on May 27.

Playing in unknown territory and fighting for a top four spot - with the team currently in fourth place - Smith knows they have to step up their game if they want to defend their turf successfully. Ready to light it up at Athlone Stadium on Friday night.



The Pumas went down 24-22 to the Sharks in Mpumalanga last week, while WP beat the Griffons 25-21. Smith believes that defeat will make the Pumas an even gevaarliker threat.