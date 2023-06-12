Western Province ended their Currie Cup season on a Haai, thumping the Sharks 44-5 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
But their emphatic six-try-to-one romp of the Durbanites was in vain, as two losing bonus points by the Blue Bulls in their earlier clash with the Cheetahs meant WP could not qualify for the semis anymore.
Still, with the ligte already af, Province decided the jol wasn’t over and denied the Sharks top spot in the Currie Cup.
FINISHING STRONG💪@WP_RUGBY close out their 2023 #CurrieCup campaign with an emphatic win in Cape Town 🔵⚪️#WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/srx0XWnr8j— The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 10, 2023
The result means WP finished in fifth place - one behind the fourth-placed Blue Bulls, who will now travel to a Cheetahs team that beat them 31-27 at Loftus Versfeld after trailing 19-0 early on.
That match will take place at 5pm this Saturday, with the Sharks then hosting defending champions the Pumas afterwards.
As for coach John Dobson’s Province, Hacjivah Dayimani dotted down twice as lock BJ Dixon got the ball rolling with the first try of the match in the 16th minute when he toed through a wayward pass from Sharks wing Werner Kock.
Three tries and two penalties give us a handy lead at the end of the first half at DHL Stadium. #WPvSHA #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/XxjfVFVkca— WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) June 10, 2023
Flank Marcel Theunissen then dotted down from a quickly-taken penalty kick to make it 20-0 after a couple of earlier penalties by flyhalf Jurie Matthee.
Dayimani got his first try in the 37th minute after sprinting like a wing down the left flank to make it 25-0 at the break.
He doubled his tally five minutes after the break from a lineout move, before lock Ruben van Heerden stretched over to make it 39-0.
Jarrod Taylor then scored the final try for WP, before the Sharks got a late consolation five-pointer.
ON COURSE✅🏆— The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 9, 2023
The Airlink Pumas keep their title defence on course by clinching a semi-final spot at the expense of 2022 runners up @GriquasRugby in Kimberley 🔥#CurrieCup #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/6PF2i5afhA
In the weekend’s other matches, the Lions beat the Griffons 39-22 and the Pumas beat Griquas 27-17.