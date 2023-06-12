But their emphatic six-try-to-one romp of the Durbanites was in vain, as two losing bonus points by the Blue Bulls in their earlier clash with the Cheetahs meant WP could not qualify for the semis anymore.

Western Province ended their Currie Cup season on a Haai, thumping the Sharks 44-5 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Still, with the ligte already af, Province decided the jol wasn’t over and denied the Sharks top spot in the Currie Cup.

FINISHING STRONG💪@WP_RUGBY close out their 2023 #CurrieCup campaign with an emphatic win in Cape Town 🔵⚪️#WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/srx0XWnr8j — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 10, 2023

The result means WP finished in fifth place - one behind the fourth-placed Blue Bulls, who will now travel to a Cheetahs team that beat them 31-27 at Loftus Versfeld after trailing 19-0 early on.

That match will take place at 5pm this Saturday, with the Sharks then hosting defending champions the Pumas afterwards.