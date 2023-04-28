Western Province centre Cornel Smit says the Streeptruie can prove they’re Currie Cup title contenders with a clinical performance against the Blue Bulls on Saturday. Jake White’s Bulle will arrive innie Kaap for the 6.30pm kickoff at Cape Town Stadium this weekend vol vertroue on a three-match winning streak and having jumped two spots in the standings.

Winger Sibongile Novuka, fresh from scoring a match-winning hattrick against the Sharks, says: “I am hoping that we will bring the heat on Saturday.” A long weekend with a North-South Currie Cup game at DHL Stadium? Yes please!



🎟️ Get your tickets here https://t.co/EVFmkOuxKi#wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/dR3hbKCqJX — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) April 26, 2023 In contrast, the sixth-placed WP are on a two-game winless streak, after losing to the second-placed Free State Cheetahs and defending champion Pumas, who sit top of the log. The race to the semi-finals is still wide open as the #CurrieCup passed the halfway mark this weekend 👀#WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/3KbEyHjRv1 — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) April 24, 2023 Last Friday’s 25-24 loss to the Pumas was a tough one to sluk, as the Kaapenaars were leading until late in the game before a late Brandon Thomson penalty snatched the win.

Now, John Dobson’s span hopes to get back to winning ways in a north-south derby that could wys wie’s baas vannie plaas in the Currie Cup. Smit says: “We need to build on the past few weeks, and if we can just make fewer unforced errors and capitalise more on the chances that we create, then I think we can do really well and go very far in this competition. “The Bulls are very much like us – they are also one squad and one coaching staff. So, that confidence will definitely flow into both teams, and Saturday’s side will have a lot of confidence.”

Dobson will name his matchday 23 today. Western Province v Blue Bulls Saturday, 6.30pm