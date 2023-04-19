Western Province caretaker coach Labeeb Levy wants his span to “make a statement” with a groot win against defending Currie Cup champions Pumas in Nelspruit on Friday. WP lost at home to the Free State Cheetahs last Saturday, while the Pumas put 64 points and 10 tries past the Griffons 24 hours later.

Both the Pumas and the Cheetahs have 25 log points after six rounds, but the men from Mpumalanga remain at the top of the standings by virtue of their superior points difference. Province, meanwhile, are 10 points back in fourth. As we reach the midway point of the #CurrieCup these matches start to become even more crucial🤝



#WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/lbDHOccnWp — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) April 18, 2023 Levy says: “It’s a challenge but also an opportunity to win up there. We won up there last year in the load-shedding game when the lights went off. “This is a new team on our side, with different personnel, but we can’t go up there to fulfil a fixture or salvage points – we have to go for the win and make a statement."

✅ Log leaders only separated on points difference

✅ Only two points separate the fourth and seventh



It’s shaping up to be quite a race for the top four🔥![CDATA[]]>👀#CurrieCup #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/GRScaZScrs — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) April 17, 2023 He has wysed his manne to be honger to score more points against a Jimmy Stonehouse-coached side who are playing an attacking brand of rugby just like WP. Levy adds: “Pumas had a certain DNA and they’ve changed their brand a bit … giving the ball more air this year, scored some brilliant tries; reminds me of a different version of us. Pumas coach: Stonehouse “We can’t go up there thinking, ‘ag ja, stop them there a little bit’... we have to go for it.