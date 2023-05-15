With four rounds of Currie Cup round-robin action left, Western Province moved into the top four after beating the Griffons 25-21 in Welkom on Friday.
After building a gemaklike 25-0 lead with 23 minutes to go, the Streeptruie nearly let it slip as the hosts scored three unanswered tries at the death.
While they had a big lead after 60 minutes, WP had to wait until the 30th minute for their first five pointer.
Full-time in Welkom and it was tough at the end, but we take a full five log points home with us. #GRIvWP #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/TuEzeuNBKM— WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) May 12, 2023
They got it through flanker Jarrod Taylor, who barged over from about a metre out. The Griffons, down 8-0 after an earlier penalty kick, squandered a defensive lineout two minutes from half time and hooker Andre-Hugo Venter snapped up the loose ball to score the second try (13-0).
Straight after half time, wing Mnombo Zwelendaba burst through the middle before Jean-Luc du Plessis burst over in the corner.
Scrumhalf Thomas Bursey then toed through a loose ball before collecting to score in the 50th minute (25-0).
Tries from Jarrod Taylor and Andre-Hugo Venter and a penalty from Clayton Blommetjies give us the lead at half-time in Welkom. #GRIvWP #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/f6y90ggT6e— WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) May 12, 2023
The Griffons then hit back through Domenic Smith, CJ Coetzee and HP van Schoor, but it was too little too late.
WP - Tries: Jarrod Taylor, Andre-Hugo Venter, Jean-Luc Du Plessis and Thomas Bursey; Conversions: Clayton Blommetjies; Penalty: Blommetjies.
Griffons - Tries: Domenic Smith, CJ Coetzee and HP van Schoor; Conversions: Jaywinn Juries (3).