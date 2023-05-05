After losing to coach Hawies Fourie’s log leaders 26-17 in Cape Town last month, Province are out to return the favour in halfback Ruan Pienaar and his teammates’ backyard.

Western Province, minus head coach John Dobson, want to stiek uit wild in Bloemfontein on Saturday where they tackle Currie Cup log leaders the Free State Cheetahs at 1pm.

With the match being moved from the 7pm time slot to 1pm and WP’s coaching staff also involved in the United Rugby Championship John Dobson will plot a win over the Bulls in the quarterfinals innie Kaap, Province are eyeing a third win in fourth outings on the road.

Every fixture counts at this stage of the #CurrieCup 👀#WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/UR4PNYo0tM — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) May 2, 2023

And after leading the Streeptruie to a 31-7 win over the Blue Bulls last time out, while the Cheetahs’ match against the Griffons washed out, flyhalf Jean-luc du Plessis and his teammates will know victory innie Vrystaat will go a long way in a statement of intent.

There were movements up and down the pecking order as teams continue to fight for a top four spot 🔥![CDATA[]]>👀#CurrieCup #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/U5hIBSXGl0 — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) May 1, 2023

WEEKEND’S CURRIE CUP FIXTURES