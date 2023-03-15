Western Province kicking coach Gareth Wright expects backlash from the Blue Bulls in the Currie Cup on Friday night after their humiliating defeat to the Pumas in the opening round. The Bulls lost 63-15 to the defending champions on their home soil where they’ll welcome big rivals Province this weekend.

Wright, whose team welcomed back their Springboks to training on Tuesday, says: “The Bulls are always a tough side no matter where you play. “The Pumas played exceedingly well on the weekend. We know the Bulls are a quality side and will be up for this weekend.” This was the look on our faces when we saw this weekend’s #CurrieCup fixtures 😉



SWIPE for fixtures ➡️



#WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/w6RJyQPb8q — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) March 14, 2023 Province beat the Golden Lions 44-28 in their opener and have an ace up their sleeve of their own. Despite Springboks such as Damian Willemse, Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe among others not being available, Wright says they brought some extra woema to Province’s training this week.