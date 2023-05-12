Province coach Labeeb Levy made a number of changes for the clash, as Zwelendaba comes in on the wing, joining Clayton Blommetjies and Luke Burger in the back three.

Utility back Mnombo Zwelendaba makes his return from injury in Western Province's Currie Cup encounter with the Novavit Griffons in Welkom Friday.

Cornel Smit will link up with Juan de Jongh in midfield and Thomas Bursey starts at scrumhalf in place of the injured Godlen Masimla.

Mnombo Zwelendaba makes his return on the wing and lock Patric Kitete makes his DHL WP debut in Welkom on Friday afternoon.



Louw Nel makes his first start at No.8 for the injured Keke Morabe, while Patric Kitete makes his senior Western Province debut in the second row alongside Adre Smith, who starts for the first time since returning from injury.

WP head coach John Dobson says of the changes: “There are some exciting players coming into the side and we are looking forward to seeing how they go with the guidance of some of our more seasoned campaigners.”