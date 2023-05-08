Western Province failed to score a single point in the second half and finished the match with 13 men as they went down 26-21 to Currie Cup log leaders Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday. Leading 21-14 at the break thanks to touchdowns from Damian Markus, Jarrod Taylor and Luke Burger, Province had replacements Chad Solomon and Adre Smith sent to the sin-bin as the Cheetahs scored the match-winning try four minutes from time via Munier Hartzenberg.

The brother of WP wing Suleiman was also involved in the first try of the match when he and inside centre Reinhardt Fortuin exchanged passes for the latter to dot down in the ninth minute. A tough way to end in Bloemfontein. We were down to 13 but never stopped fighting and take a bonus point home. #CHEvWP #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/LsZi6lRn40 — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) May 6, 2023 WP centre Markus then crashed over from a scrum five metres out in the 25th minute, before some good interplay ended with Jean-Luc du Plessis giving a chicken-wing pass to flank Jarrod Taylor for WP’s second try. Five minutes before the break and the Cheetahs were level (14-14) when Ruan Pienaar scored after a superb counterattacking break from flanker Siba Qoma from inside his own 22.