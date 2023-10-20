Western Province will go up against a man on a mission when they travel to the Titans in Friday’s 1Day Cup clash at 1pm. That man is none other than Proteas Test cricket captain Dean Elgar, who has scored an amazing three centuries in four outings this season so far.

Seen as a red-ball player and not in contention for a spot in the limited overs season, Elgar currently tops the competition’s scoring charts with an amazing 323 runs which he’s scored at an average 161.5. It’s a weekend event!



Remember entry is FREE!!!#BoyInBlue💙 pic.twitter.com/cHok9JYvCP — Western Province Men (@WP_Blitz) October 18, 2023 Often deemed a patient runs-scorer, his strike rate of 96.41 speaks volumes of a man with a point to prove. Batting at No.4 he scored 103 runs against Boland in their opener, 100* against the Dolphins and 119* against KZN Inland on Wednesday.