After successive defeats in the 2023 Currie Cup, WP returned to winning ways as they ran in seven tries.

Despite trailing early in the first half, Province scored two quick tries courtesy of winger Angelo Davids and fullback Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and No 8 Keke Morabe had the last say, dotting down to establish a 19-14 lead at the break.

That's seven tries and a full house of five log points at the end of an entertaining Currie Cup clash at DHL Stadium. #WPvGRI #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/hlPBlC9ymw — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) April 8, 2023

Morabe bagged his second in the 60th-minute, and lock Ruben van Heerden’s touchdown closed the match in style for WP.

Levy says: “We are happy about the performance. We finished off some nice tries and there was some good performances from individuals.”