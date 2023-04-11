Western Province caretaker coach Labeeb Levy hailed the Streeptruie’s performance in Saturday’s 47-28 victory against Griffons innie Kaap.
After successive defeats in the 2023 Currie Cup, WP returned to winning ways as they ran in seven tries.
Despite trailing early in the first half, Province scored two quick tries courtesy of winger Angelo Davids and fullback Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and No 8 Keke Morabe had the last say, dotting down to establish a 19-14 lead at the break.
That's seven tries and a full house of five log points at the end of an entertaining Currie Cup clash at DHL Stadium. #WPvGRI #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/hlPBlC9ymw— WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) April 8, 2023
Morabe bagged his second in the 60th-minute, and lock Ruben van Heerden’s touchdown closed the match in style for WP.
Levy says: “We are happy about the performance. We finished off some nice tries and there was some good performances from individuals.”
WP, who host the Free State Cheetahs this Saturday, are now up to third on the log and are five points behind the leaders – the Cheetahs and defending champions, the Pumas.
It’s all square at the top of the table between the Airlink Pumas and @cheetahsrugby 🤝#CurrieCup #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/h9g6sfo24R— The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) April 10, 2023
Weekend Currie Cup results: Blue Bulls 40 Griquas 3; Sharks 19 Pumas 12; Lions 15 FS Cheetahs 52.