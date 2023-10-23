The win means Province are losvoor on the log, with six wins from seven matches and the other one ending in a no-result.

Western Province finished the 1Day Cup round-robin stage unbeaten on Sunday, beating neighbours Boland by five wickets at Newlands.

Province will now face North West Dragons in the tournament finale on Saturday.

We've won by 5 wickets, 260/5 (32.5).



Bedingham (108*), Simmonds (21*). Bird 31, Verreynne 36, Kitime 27.



While the Dragons beat the Warriors by seven wickets in their clash on Sunday to book their place in the final two, Province bowled out their neighbours for 255 with Abdullah Bayoumy taking 4/54 and Keegan Petersen top-scoring for Boland with 94.

Boland then had no answer to the batting of WP’s David Bedingham, who klapped 108* off 80 balls in an innings that included six sixes and nine fours.