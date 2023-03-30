Western Province will be honger to rewrite recent history in their Currie Cup home opener against bogey side Griquas on Saturday. The Streeptruie will take on last season’s losing finalists from Kimberley in a 7.15pm kickoff at Cape Town Stadium, shortly after the Stormers host Premiership side Harlequins in a Champions Cup last-16 clash.

Griquas have beaten WP in their last four meetings in the Currie Cup, and it’s a hold the Province manne will look to break. We keep moving forward and building towards the weekend. #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/Rtkq2e79KK — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) March 29, 2023 Griquas are known for their powerful forwards, but can also string attacking moves together with their vinnige backs. According to WP lock Gary Porter, they expect this week’s clash innie Kaap to start fast and be very physical.