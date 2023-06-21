There were twee dwarsklappe for the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday, as Steven Gerrard and Heung-Min Son both rejected big-money moves to the Middle East.
Former Aston Villa coach Gerrard was offered a return to the touchline with Al-Ettifaq.
But speaking to Channel 4, the Liverpool legend says: “As we stand right now, I won’t be taking that offer up.”
There was also a blow for Saudi champions Al-Ittihad, who were trying to lok Tottenham ace Son with a whopping £575 000-a-week four-year deal.
🎙️| Heung-Min Son seemingly ruled out a move to Saudi Arabia after South Korea’s match today, saying:— The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) June 20, 2023
“I have many things to do in PL. Money doesn't matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favorite league is important. I want to play more for… pic.twitter.com/ci5HoAvhpy
But the £50m target still has unfinished business in the Premier League and is quoted as saying: “I have many things to do in the Premier League. Money doesn’t matter to me now.”
In a further blow to the Pro League, European clubs have sounded the alarm on the Gulf nation’s spending spree.
According to a report in The Telegraph, clubs want the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) investigated over concerns that they are helping Chelsea cook the books.
With the Blues having spent a Premier League record £600m on transfers last season, they have to get rid of some players if they want to sign new ones.
Structure of payment will be crucial to get Declan Rice deal done. Arsenal have been informed of that — West Ham also want easy add-ons and won’t accept a structure with difficult ones, as today’s £15m. 🏴![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]> #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2023
Second bid has been rejected but won’t be the last one. pic.twitter.com/ZpzyyYB0Mc
And it’s here where the PIF comes in, with a number of Chelsea players linked with moves to the Middle East.
Elsewhere, Arsenal are drukking to sign West Ham’s Declan Rice and Chelsea’s Kai Havertz.