There were twee dwarsklappe for the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday, as Steven Gerrard and Heung-Min Son both rejected big-money moves to the Middle East. Former Aston Villa coach Gerrard was offered a return to the touchline with Al-Ettifaq.

But speaking to Channel 4, the Liverpool legend says: “As we stand right now, I won’t be taking that offer up.” There was also a blow for Saudi champions Al-Ittihad, who were trying to lok Tottenham ace Son with a whopping £575 000-a-week four-year deal. 🎙️| Heung-Min Son seemingly ruled out a move to Saudi Arabia after South Korea’s match today, saying:



“I have many things to do in PL. Money doesn't matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favorite league is important. I want to play more for… pic.twitter.com/ci5HoAvhpy — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) June 20, 2023 But the £50m target still has unfinished business in the Premier League and is quoted as saying: “I have many things to do in the Premier League. Money doesn’t matter to me now.”

In a further blow to the Pro League, European clubs have sounded the alarm on the Gulf nation’s spending spree. According to a report in The Telegraph, clubs want the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) investigated over concerns that they are helping Chelsea cook the books. With the Blues having spent a Premier League record £600m on transfers last season, they have to get rid of some players if they want to sign new ones.