The Stormers are out to show that they belong at the top table of the rugby world when they face Clermont in their first ever European Champions Cup on Saturday.



We've got @londonirish visiting next week in the first of three Summer Sundowners. Come help us welcome them to Cape Town.



Playing in their first match against French opposition in the "Champions League" of rugby, the Stormers want to druk af their stempel from the start.

Coach John Dobson, who left with his team for France yesterday, says of their trip to France: “I’ve never been there [at Clermont’s Stade Marcel-Michelin]. Positive: Coach John Dobson “[Former Wales scrumhalf] Dwayne Peel said to me last week it’s one of the most incredible experiences he’s ever had. “We are pleased to be going to such a famous place. It’s a statement game for us to show that the Stormers should be at the top table of world rugby - club, union or franchise rugby as the United Rugby Championship champions.

Dobson, who named his squad for the trip yesterday, welcomed back his Springboks and says they will hold nothing back in an effort to prove that they're not franse.



With the Stormers currently third on the log in the URC, which is on a break for the next two weeks, he adds: "It's a massive occasion for us and we're not going to experiment with selection…

“We’ll be a lot more full-noise [this] week and even more the week thereafter. We want to show who we are and the style of rugby we play. “We’re going to go for it and try and play Stormers rugby and make Cape Town people [proud] and try to perform well.” STORMERS TOURING SQUAD: