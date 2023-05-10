De Klerk says “the whole world” believes France will win the World Cup on home soil, but he warns that the tournament “does strange things to some teams and some players don’t like the pressure”.

Faf de Klerk has warned that South Africa are ready to “prove the world wrong” by retaining their Rugby World Cup crown.

The Springboks, who are sweating on the fitness of captain Siya Kolisi after knee surgery, are ranked fourth in the world and De Klerk believes the underdog tag fits them.

He explains: “I think we’re always going to see ourselves as underdogs going into games, just because of the opportunities that some of us haven’t got.

“We always want to prove the world wrong – I don’t think we’ve ever really been favourites if we’ve come up against big sides.”