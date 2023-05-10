Faf de Klerk has warned that South Africa are ready to “prove the world wrong” by retaining their Rugby World Cup crown.
De Klerk says “the whole world” believes France will win the World Cup on home soil, but he warns that the tournament “does strange things to some teams and some players don’t like the pressure”.
The Springboks, who are sweating on the fitness of captain Siya Kolisi after knee surgery, are ranked fourth in the world and De Klerk believes the underdog tag fits them.
He explains: “I think we’re always going to see ourselves as underdogs going into games, just because of the opportunities that some of us haven’t got.
“We always want to prove the world wrong – I don’t think we’ve ever really been favourites if we’ve come up against big sides.”
De Klerk will be hoping this year's World Cup ends the same way it did in 2019, when the Springboks beat England 32-12 in the final in Yokohama. It was their third World Cup triumph.