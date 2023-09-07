Scotland scrum coach Pieter de Villiers says they will druk for their geluk in the scrums against the Springboks in their Rugby World Cup opener on Sunday. The Malmesbury-born former French prop, who was also a SA Rugby appointed scrum guru between 2012 and 2018, says the likes of fellow South Africa-born Scotland props WP Nel and Pierre Schoeman won’t hide in the set pieces against the world champions.

De Villiers says of facing South Africa: “They are world champions, but it’s a fantastic opportunity for us to play against them. They have recently shown why they are champions [by smashing New Zealand 35-7 in their final World Cup warm-up match]. 5⃣0⃣ up for De Klerk as Boks name an experienced side to face Scotland in Marseille on Sunday - team announcement: https://t.co/FiheVer0h1 💥#Springboks #StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Wq2bNd7iq5 — Springboks (@Springboks) September 6, 2023 “They did well against the All Blacks and excelled in their strengths which is the set-piece and defence. “We know what will be coming our way. Each team has got different super-strengths.

“It’s about the team that is going to do the best in bringing those to the table and making sure we impose how we want to play. That’s really important.” He adds of dala-ing in the set pieces: “You can never hide from the set piece. It is about taking them on, it’s always about that one-on-one physicality. There is no hiding in the set piece.” De Villiers is min gespin about crossing swords with his countrymen in a World Cup, saying: “It’s always the same. They [Test matches] are all very special moments. For the players who have worked so hard for a long time, getting to participate in this is really special.