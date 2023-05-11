Steve Barker warned his Stellenbosch players to shake off the hartseer of missing out on a place in the Nedbank Cup final and finish the season on a high.
With the chance to cement a top-eight PSL place up for grabs at relegation fighters Maritzburg United this Saturday, the coach is hoping to rally his sixth-placed troops.
Victory against the league’s bottom club could give them a five-point cushion on eighth-placed Royal AM, who host Swallows at the weekend, will get the job done with a game to spare.
With their shootout exit to Sekhukhune still lingering, Barker tells reporters: “The message to the players after the game was ‘our time will come’.
"...My message straight after the game to the players was that our time will come."
Steve Barker believes his side will grow from last night's Nedbank Cup semi-final defeat to become an even stronger force.
“We have to look at this and believe that it will make you stronger going forward and learn from evenings like this.
“But a top-eight finish will make this a good season.”