Fullback Thomas Ramos kicked 17 points to help France to a thrilling 27-13 victory over New Zealand in Friday’s opening game of the Rugby World Cup. Ramos kicked five penalties and a conversion at a sold-out Stade de France as the hosts started the tournament in style.

Winger Mark Telea claimed two tries for three-time winners All Blacks, who had led 13-9 with more than half an hour to play but went on to lose their first ever World Cup pool game in hot and humid conditions in Paris. Not our night in Paris. Congrats on the win @FranceRugby. pic.twitter.com/Evg6F3pHCH — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 8, 2023 The All Blacks needed just 93 seconds to lay to bed any idea of a hangover from last month’s record defeat by South Africa as Telea collected a Beauden Barrett crosskick into the corner to score and silence the French supporters. Ramos then cut the score to 5-3 with a penalty, before putting his side in the lead with a second penalty before Richie Mo’unga responded with one of his own to make it 8-6.

Onwards and upwards 💪#AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/v70ADlNwpP — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 9, 2023 Another Ramos penalty made it 9-8 at half-time. Telea claimed his second try opposite corner, from a Ardie Savea chip kick just three minutes into the second period (13-9). He didn’t miss: France's Thomas Ramos.Picture credit: Adam Davy With little under half an hour to play, Damian Penaud got his try as flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert stepped Savea and drew Telea to find him (16-13).

Ramos added a fourth penalty to make it 19-13, and after another penalty Arthur Vincent went over with two minutes to play to make it 27-13. Not to worry says the All Blacks, with Savea taking taking encouragement from South Africa’s last World Cup campaign. A team update from France 📣#AllBlacks #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/WbsDJWL8ll — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 9, 2023 He explains: “South Africa lost in 2019 the first game against us and went on to win the competition…